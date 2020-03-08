Joyce (Bingham) Goza was born in Greenville, Texas, October 15, 1941 and died March 5, 2020. She has lived in Salado with her beloved husband, William F. Goza and pets since 1975.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, her beloved pets and friends.
With the help of Martha and Bill Herod of Navasota, TX,
and their children, she was able to attend and graduate from Scott and White Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with a diploma in 1963. She
also attended and graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College with a BSN in 1973, and from Texas Woman’s University with a M.S. in 1976. After graduation from the school of nursing, she worked briefly at Scott and White Memorial Hospital as a staff nurse. From January 1963 to January 2003, she was employed as a Registered Nurse by the Department of Veterans. She held many positions as an RN including staff nurse, educator, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Assistant Chief of Nursing, Nurse Executive and retirement as Associate Director for Patient Services.
Concurrently, from 1977 she was a Commissioned Officer in the Nurse Corps with the United States Army Reserve and was assigned to the 94th General Hospital in Seagoville, TX. She was deployed with this unit to Germany during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. She served as Chief Nurse for the 94th General Hospital for almost three years. She retired from the USAR in 2001 at the rank of Colonel. Her performance in these organizations brought numerous awards. She was a member of many organizations prior to her retirement including the American Nurses Association; Texas Nurses Association; Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, Chisholm Trail Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association in Salado; and a few others.
Joyce was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Salado. She found great enjoyment in cooking/baking, reading, the computer, and spending time with her husband, pets, and her friends. She expressed a special thanks to all who have helped her along the way.
A celebration of her life will be held March 11, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church of Salado at 11:00 AM.
Please sign the guest book for Joyce at Broeckerfuneralhome.com.