BELTON — A funeral Mass for Ann Paruzinski, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
Ms. Paruzinski died Wednesday, Sept. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 15, 1953, to John J. and Anna Maria Matl Paruzinski at Fort Hood. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a legal secretary, and worked as a mortgage loan processor for 45 years at SPJST. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.