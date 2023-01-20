SALADO — Services for Richard Grimes Castle, 76, of Salado, will be 10 a.m. Monday in Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
Mr. Castle died Thursday, Dec. 1, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 21, 1946, to Alfred and Adele Castle in Rochester, N.Y. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1964 and Ohio University in 1968. He served in the 2nd advanced infantry as a training officer and later as Captain; 1st battalion and 21st infantry as Major; and 13th corps support command as Lieutenant Colonel. He married Borah Van Dormolen. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillsdale College, 33 E. College, Hillsdale, MI 48242 Attn: John T. McFarland, Borah Van Dormolen Scholarship Fund.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.