Services for Timothy William Alan Posvar, 62, of Temple will be held in private at a later date in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone with Edward Posvar officiating.
Mr. Posvar died Friday, Jan. 28, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Dec. 5, 1959, in Temple to Joe Lee and Georgia Zawadzke Posvar. He was a Roman Catholic and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa; a son, Christopher; his mother; two brothers, Dr. Edward Posvar of Denton and Col. Michael Posvar of Salado; two sisters, Marilyn Fisher and Diane Reynolds, both of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 1019 S. Seventh St., Temple TX 76504; or to any charity.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.