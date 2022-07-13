Services for Herbert Antony “Tony” Lee, 63, of TempleHerbert Antony “Tony” Lee, 63, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Judea Worship Center in Temple.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lee died Sunday, July 3, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 16, 1958, in Jamaica to Fitz and Enid Agatha Robinson Lee. He graduated from Forest Hill High School in Queens, N.Y., in 1976. He served in the U.S. Army. He received two Bronze Stars. He married Bertha “BJ” Lois Lee on April 18, 1989.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Tan’ee Tia Winfree of Killeen and Denise Lee of Germany; a brother, Ruel Lee of Port St. Lucie, Fla; three sisters, Lunette Morris of Jamaica, Lonelle Williams of Queens, N.Y., and Maureen Lee of Fort Lauderdale, Fla; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.