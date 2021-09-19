Services for Anthony Roy Kimble, 63, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. officiating.
Mr. Kimble died Tuesday, Sept. 14, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1957, to Willie Kimble and Minnie Ola Allcorn in Temple. He graduated from Belton High School. He was a member of Magnolia First Baptist Church in Belton. He worked for Joe Lingo Construction.
Survivors include two brothers, Artie Ray Kimble of Ratcliff, Ky., and Willie Wade Kimble of Belton; and a sister, Sherry Greene of Temple.