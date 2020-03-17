ROSEBUD — Services for Patrick Wallace, 52, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Baileyville with the Rev. Keith Whitfield officiating.
Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery.
Mr. Wallace died Saturday, March 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 16, 1967, to Belle Thompson and Clyde Wallace. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1986. He attended Blinn College. He married Kavey Williams on Nov. 12, 1994. He worked at Wilsonart in Temple. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; three sons, Lemuel Scott of Moses Lake, Wash., Korey Scott of Rosebud and Lance Scott of Waco; his parents of Rosebud; two brothers, Mike Jones of Harker Heights and James D. Jones of Temple; a sister, Janice Whitfield; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.