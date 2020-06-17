Services for Virginia Martinez, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco Rodriguez III officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Martinez died Tuesday, June 16, at her residence.
She was born on June 26, 1953, in Cameron to Ernesto Fernandez and Amelia Rodriguez. She was a resident of Milam and Bell counties for her entire life. She worked at Scott & White for many years in the medical records department.
Survivors include six sons, Samuel Cerda, David Cerda, Jesse Cerda, Thomas Martinez, Margarito Martinez and Tony Martinez; a brother, Pete Rodriguez; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.