Mary Ann Morris Almgren, age 85 of Fountain Valley, California passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Mary was born August 27, 1936 in Temple, Texas. She was the daughter of Thomas Bryant Morris and Anna May (Hennersdorf) Morris.
Growing up in Temple, she participated in 4H, played French Horn in the band and Orchestra and was the Drum Major. Later she attended Texas Wesleyan University and earned a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught at Emerson Elementary school in Temple. When a tornado hit the school and collapsed the roof she had all of her children under desks and safe and sound thanks to her leadership.
On June 6th 1964 at the 7th Street Methodist Church, she married Kent Frederic Almgren. Kent was an MP in the Army stationed at Fort Hood. Dad likes to tell the story that he married his Sunday school teacher – he did.
In 1964 their first son was born, Kristopher Thomas and in 1968 their second son was born, Nils Frederic.
Mary Ann was very active in church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and a Youth group leader. Prayer warrior and intercessor. She was also a Den Mother in Cub Scouts, and active in her bowling due to her being pregnant – which helped her be lower to the ground!
As her children became adults Mary Ann returned to teaching at a private Christian school. She also was a mentor teacher to other educators.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Almgren; sons, Kris Almgren, Nils Almgren and both of their families.
She is pre deceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister – Tom B Morris, Earl B Morris, William F Morris, Victor Bunkley Morris and Virgina (Ginger) Warhol. She has one surviving brother, Jack M Morris of Temple, Texas and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
memorial donation can be sent to her Pastor – Charles Harrell 18324 Basswood, Fountain Valley, CA 92708.