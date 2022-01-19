ROCKDALE — Services for Allie A. Key, 85, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Mark Nygard officiating.
Mrs. Key died Friday, Jan. 14, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Rockdale to James H. “Snooks” and Maezelle Touchstone Yoakum. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1954. She worked at Ideal Cleaners and Yogis Drive In. She also was a homemaker. She married Clint Key on Sept. 13, 1991, at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Banks of Thorndale and Karen Banks of Garner; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.