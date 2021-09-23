Robert Martin Wainger
Robert Martin Wainger, 80, of Redmond, Washington, and formerly of Temple, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at a Kirkland, Washington, hospital. Mr. Wainger was born on April 8, 1941 in York, Pennsylvania to Dr. Charles K. and Mary Singer Wainger.
He grew up in Temple, Texas, and graduated from Temple High School in 1958. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Delta social fraternity and remained lifelong friends with many of his fraternity brothers.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and lived in New York City for several years. While in New York he ran numerous 5K and 10K races and completed several New York City marathons. He moved to the Seattle area and started his own company renovating houses. His interests included Wainger family genealogy, photography, gourmet food and good wine. Bob bonded with his son-in-law, David, over their love of good wine and their love for his daughter Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa of Redmond, Washington, daughter Elizabeth Wainger Scruggs and husband David of Garland, Texas, son Charles Wainger of Redmond, Washington, and sister Susan Wainger Simon and husband Stuart of Seattle, Washington and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned at a later date. In his memory the family requests that donations be made to ALS research. https://www.als.org/donate
