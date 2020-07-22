Nancy Lynn Murphy (Berry) “Granny”
Nancy Lynn Murphy (Berry) “Granny”, age 68, of Harker Heights passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. Born on the 4th day of January 1952 in Crane, TX she was the daughter of William E. Sr. and Betty J. (Irby) Berry.
In her younger years Nancy attended school at McCamey High School. After High School she would further her education at Central Texas College and receive a nursing degree. She would go on to working at serval nursing homes. Nancy has spent twenty-five years as a resident of Harker Heights. She loved to play bingo any chance she could. She was a very handy women who loved to seamstress and quilt beautiful things.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents William Sr. and Betty Berry as well as one sister and three brothers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Ricky and Misty Kennedy of Temple, daughter Cindy Robinson of Harker Heights, one brother George Berry of McCamey, and five grand-children, Malik Kennedy, Kobe Robinson, Arianna Robinson, Isaiah McCleskey, and Mariah Arguelles, one great grand-child Leilani Campbell and one great grand-child on the way.
Service will be held at Hewett- Arney Funeral Home in Temple Saturday, July 25 at 10:00am.
Hewett- Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary