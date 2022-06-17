Services for Judy Ann Lawhorn, 72, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Lawhorn died Sunday, June 12, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1950, in Temple to Donnell Revis and Opal LaVerne Mayes Dixon. She graduated from Temple High School. She attended the University of Texas. She was a teacher at Travis Middle School and Temple High School. She married Ray Vernon Lawhorn Jr. in 1977.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Kevin Lawhorn of Maryland and Eric Lawhorn of Bolivia; her father of Temple; and a sister, Donna Martin of McGregor.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.