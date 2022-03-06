BELTON — Services for Frankie Lee Ward, 62, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tony Mahan officiating.
Burial will follow be in Bell Plains Cemetery.
Mr. Ward died Friday, March 4, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Belton to Morris Lynn and Betty Audene Johnson Ward. He worked his entire career for Drywall Systems. He was a general superintendent.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ward of Belton; two daughters, Wanda Edmondson of Bay City and Susan Culliton of Belton; a son, Joshua Lee Ward of Belton; a sister, Carol Ward of Belton; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.