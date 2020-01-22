Services for Marcus Scott Green, 36, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Tatum officiating.
Burial will be in Taplin View Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Green died Tuesday, Jan. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 17, 1983, in Temple to Carol Green. He graduated from Temple High School. He participated in the Special Olympics and received several awards.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; a stepfather, Donald Nealy; and his grandfather, Nathaniel Brown Sr. of Rogers.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.