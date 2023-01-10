BELTON — Services for Ronda Lynne Montgomery, 47, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Montgomery died Friday, Jan. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 19, 1975, to Ronnie and Jonlene Odstrcil Shortridge in Temple. She received bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business management. She worked for Bell County for 20 years and the city of Temple for one year. She was treasurer for the Belton Youth Softball Association.
Survivors include her husband, Jay Montgomery; a son, Jonathan Blake Montgomery; a daughter, Jenna Lynne Montgomery; her father; two brothers, Chris Shortridge and Lee Bender; and two sisters, Lesley Blount and Michelle Hoffman.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.