ROCKDALE — Services for Bobby Ray Coldiron, 89, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sand Grove Cemetery in Milano.
Mr. Coldiron died Saturday, Aug. 27, in Bryan.
He was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Milano to Alton Ruby and Eunice Katheryn McNiel Coldiron. He graduated from Milano High School. He enlisted in the Army. He married JoAnne Burgess on Nov. 29, 1952, in Chriesman. He was a foreman at TXU.
Survivors include his wife of Milano; a daughter, Charlotte Jones of Rockdale; a son, Randy Coldiron of Milano; a sister, Joyce LaDean Collins of Nederland; five grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.