Richard Dwayne Neely, Sr.
April 5, 1946 - October 25, 2021
Richard Dwayne Neely, Sr., 75 of Temple, Texas previously from Hobbs, New Mexico of 50 years, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center after a hip surgery and a battle with dementia.
Richard was born April 5, 1946 in Arkansas City, Kansas to late John Grover and Elva Irene Neely.
Richard met the love of his life Carolyn Ann Slate at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and married February 16, 1985. Richard and Carolyn had six children: daughter Carol Jo (John) Maher of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Dana McPherson of Hobbs, New Mexico; son Richard (Janice) Neely Jr. of Bandera, Texas; late daughter Renee Neely of Post, Texas; son Darell Slate of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and son Mike (Carol Lynn) Neely of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Richard loved and was very proud of all children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; grandchildren: John Ross, Clayton, Rachel, Hayden, Katrina, Mitch, AJ, Derek, Andrea, Austin, and Hudson; great grandchildren: Eris, PJ, Whitley, Brantley, Aubrey, Ryleigh, Penelope, Caesar, and Marcus; brother, Ralph (Vivian) Neely.
Richard grew up in Hobbs; he graduated from Hobbs High School in 1964. Following high school, he immediately went to serve for The United States Air Force from October 26, 1964 to October 4, 1968. During his service he was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi for electronic training, once his training was completed, he was stationed at Walker Air Force Base as a B52 radio repairman. In 1967 he was stationed at Okinawa during the Vietnam War and continued to work on the B52 radios and electronics. When his duties of the United Air Force were complete, he returned to Hobbs, New Mexico and began his work journey. Richard continued the love of repairing electronics; he worked for Western Auto for four year before he found his work home at Kirkmeyer Electric, where he retired after forty-three years as an Electrician.
Richard was a servant of God and was a great role model to many that knew him. Richard was active at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church for thirty-eight years; he was a director and served on many committees. When Richard and Carolyn moved to Temple, Texas they found their new church family at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Richard had many hobbies is life: he enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, building model airplanes, putting puzzles together, but he absolutely loved spending time with his precious wife and his cat Mojo.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents John Grover and Elva Irene Neely, daughter Renee Neely, sisters Patt Venable and Jerri Kinman, brothers Gary Neely and Phil Neely.
Celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church 2497 West Highway 93, Temple, Texas 76502. In lieu of flowers Richard would love to donate to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church building fund.
