ROSEBUD — Services for Craig Myron White Jr., 18, of Spring Branch will be 1 p.m.. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Richard Jones officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin.
Mr. White died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital.
He was born Nov. 30, 2001 in Waco to Rachel Nutt and Carl White Sr.. He was a junior at Canyon Lake High School where he was a member of the football and track & field teams.
Survivors include his mother of Spring Branch; his father of Waco; a brother, Willie White of Spring Branch; a sister, Brittney Burr of Malden, Mo.; his grandparents, Robert and Tanya Nutt of Rosebud and Wanda Nutt of Spring Branch; and three great-grandparents.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.