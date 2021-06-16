CAMERON — Services for Minnie Lee Merka-Trlica, 89, of Pettibone will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mrs. Merka-Trlica died Tuesday, June 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Yarrellton to Minnie Regina Kubis-Merka and Thomas John Merka Sr. She attended C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron and graduated from Sharp High School. She moved to Houston and worked at Folger’s Coffee Company. She married Weldon George Trlica on Oct. 25, 1953. After retirement she moved to Pettibone. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts; the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post No. 2010 in Cameron; the Ladies Leisure “42” Domino Club; and SPJST Lodge No. 42 in Seaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Denise Trlica-Koester; and three stepgrandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.