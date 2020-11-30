ROCKDALE — Services for Louise Carpenter, 82, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gause Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Gause Cemetery.
Mrs. Carpenter died Friday, Nov. 27, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1938, in Texas City to John Nathan Sr. and Leila Leola DeFore Johns. She graduated from Liberty Hill High School. She married Arthur Carpenter Sr. on July 13, 1957. She worked for the Department of Public Safety. She was a member of Gause Baptist Church and the Red Poll Cattle Association.
Survivors include her husband of Milano; a son, Arthur Carpenter Jr. of Liberty Hill; three daughters, Barbara Hicks, Pamula Roberts and Deniece Brown, all of Milano; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 E. Blue Bell Road, Brenham, TX 77833; or Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.