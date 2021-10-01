BELTON — Services for John Walter Neugent, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Agape Christian Center of Belton with Kelvin Neugent officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Neugent died Friday, Sept. 24, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1936, to Dalton and Florence Neugent in Keystone, Okla. He served in the Navy as seaman on aircraft carriers. He married Mary E. Neugent on Aug. 29, 1962. He worked as a power plant mechanic at Scott & White in Temple for more than 33 years and retired in 2008. He attended church at Agape Christian Center in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 16.
Survivors include two sons, Kelvin Neugent of Moffat and Ronnie Lynn Neugent of Fayetteville, Ark.; three sisters, Vera Faught of Lexington, Okla., and Juanita Jordan and Sue Sidener, both of San Angelo; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.