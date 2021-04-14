ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Alice Cottle, 73, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Union Cemetery in Durango with the Rev. Roy Carpenter officiating.
Mrs. Cottle died Saturday, April 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Temple to Leslie and Winona McKnight Lewellen. She lived in the Troy and Moody areas most of her life. She married Billy Jack Cottle on Dec. 20, 1985. She worked as an independent trucker.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Sherry Orange of Temple; a sister, Joyce Warren of Troy; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements