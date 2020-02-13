SALADO — Services for Jane Marie Voigt, 78, of Salado will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Bartlett.
Mrs. Voigt died Feb. 8, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Bartlett to Fred and Elsa Gommert. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1960. She attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. She worked for the Austin Police Department, The University of Texas and Austin ISD. She opened a tea room, J’Anna Rose, in Round Rock in 1977. After moving to Salado in 2001, she opened the tea room Ambrosia.
Survivors include her husband, Darrel Voigt; a son, Cory Jolly; a daughter, Paige Jolly Cantrell; a sister, Joyce Brooks; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P. O. Box 377, Jarrell, TX 76537, or Triple 7 Baptist Fellowship, 1501 Riverside Drive, Killeen, TX 76542.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.