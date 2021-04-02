Christie Lea (Dotson) Freeman, age 55, of Temple passed away during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on the 14th day of March 1966 in Nashville, Tennessee to parents James Mikkelson and Linda Ray Dotson.
Christie has been a resident of Temple for the past thirteen years. Although born in Tennessee, she did most of her growing up in Texas and Minnesota. On September 7, 2002 she married her sweetheart James Freeman in Champlin, MN. The loving couple would go on to build a life and family together walking hand in hand through life. Christie was a kind and caring lady who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She loved to watch Netflix, eat her favorite snack, pickles with salt, and she absolutely loved to dance. Christie loved the Lord as well; she was a Christian and knew of her eternal reward in heaven when her time here on earth was complete. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Linda, brother Jimmy Mikkelson, and granddaughter Elleana Fritz.
Christie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband James Freeman of Temple, two daughters Ashley Freeman of Temple and Holly Nelson of Minnesota, two sons James Freeman and Mic-Ryan Freeman both of Minnesota, twelve grandchildren with two on the way. She also leaves behind her sisters Zina & Kathy Mikkelson & brother Shann Mikkelson.
Funeral services for Christie will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary