Services for Mildred “Mitzi” Emilie Martha Laxton, 83, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gatesville.
Mrs. Laxton died Sunday, Feb. 9, at a local care facility.
She was born Aug. 29, 1936, in Blackwell, Okla., to Emil Henry Lechner and Mildred Eleanora Otte. She graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1954. She graduated from St. John’s College in Winfield, Kan., in 1956. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1967. She received her teaching certificate in 1968. She married Dennis Laxton on April 28, 1978, in Houston. She worked for Campbell, Morton, and Hinshaw in Arkansas City, Kan. She also was a teacher in Pearland and at Alvin Community College and San Jacinto College South.
Survivors include her husband; and a brother, E. Theodore Lechner of Lawton, Okla.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.