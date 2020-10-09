Gray “Oso” Bear
Gray “Oso” Bear passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Gray was born on December 14, 1950 to Glenda and Edward Bear of Freeport, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Uncle Bernie Daugherty.
Gray Bear proudly served in the Army and later graduated with a master’s degree in Literature and Family Counseling. His 30-year career at the Kerrville VA Hospital as a respected Occupational Therapist was driven by his passion to help people.
Gray Bear was an avid Houston Astros Baseball fan who never missed a game. He enjoyed old western music and poetry so much he could recite lines that would warm the hearts of his listeners. He had the kindest heart, was always positive and genuinely loved people. He captured the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. Gray Bear recently laid to rest his cat, Cabron, who was his loyal furry companion for 20 years.
Gray Bear is survived by his wife, Claudia “Polly” Bear of Temple; his brother, Tim Bear of Kerens, Texas; three step-children, Amanda Morales, Jonathan Morales and spouse Alicia Morales, Andrea Morales and fiancé Tony Mote; five step-grandchildren Ayden Wienholz, Kadence Morales, Juliana Avila, Evan Wienholz and Aralynn Morales all of Belton, Texas; several adored cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Crotty Funeral Home, located at 5431 W US HWy 190, in Belton at 1:00 P.M.
Masks are required to enter the buiding.
