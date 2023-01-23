CAMERON — Services for Wayne Raymond Shesler, 88, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Shesler died Monday, Jan. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Union Center, Wis., to Gerald and Dorothy Champlan Shesler. He married Twilight Plant Guthrie Lyles in 1957. He moved to Cameron in 1962, where he started a wrecking and salvage yard.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Wayne Shesler and Wayne Chilton Shesler, both of Cameron; a sister, Vita Johnson of Cross Plains; three brothers, Curtis Lee Shesler of Moffat, Victor Shelser of Irving and Alvin Ray Long of Rockdale; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.