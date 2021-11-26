ROCKDALE — Services for Arthur Leon Ellis, 72, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Pecan Street Church of Christ in Rockdale.
Burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Ellis died Monday, Nov. 15, in Rockdale.
He was born Oct. 27, 1949, to Leroy Ellis and Annie Pearl Lilly Canada in Leesville, La. He attended Leesville High School. He served in the Army. He married Pamela Elaine Jackson on May 23, 1997, in Cameron. He was a member of Pecan Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Antonavas Morris.
Survivors include a sister, Loretha Bagley of Round Rock.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.