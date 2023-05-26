Raye McIntosh Beinhauer
Raye McIntosh Beinhauer, 94, of Temple, and formerly of Rosebud, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Born January 26, 1929 in Hearne, Texas, she was the daughter of Willis Gibson McIntosh and Maggie Pearl McIntosh. She was one of five children. She graduated from Rosebud High School.
Raye married Julius Beinhauer on June 20, 1948. She worked for Rosebud-Lott ISD for 36 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Sims and husband, Mike of Waco, and Becky Wimberley and husband, David of Keller; grandchildren, Amanda Bryant, Adam Huntsman, Lacey Stedman and Davis Wimberley and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Allison, Townes, Baines, Logan and Wyatt. She is also survived by her sisters, Eva Malone and Flora Ann Kenworthy, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Julius, sister Faye Marek and brother, Willis G. McIntosh.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A graveside service will follow at Powers Chapel Cemetery.
A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 102 Main St., Rosebud, TX 76570 or Powers Chapel Cemetery Association, Rosebud, TX 76570.
