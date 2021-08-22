Nancy Ann Crump Spicer
Nancy Ann Crump Spicer went to join her loved ones in Heaven on August 9, 2021 in Temple, TX. Nancy was cherished all of her 92 years.
Nancy was born the youngest of 5 children in Dallas, TX. Her parents ran their own grocery store in Irving, TX. Her 2 oldest brothers were M.I.A. 6 months apart during WWII. This tragedy did not overshadow her life; instead, it made her even more patriotic.
Nancy met a shy, handsome electrical engineer from NY on a blind date in June of 1949. They both worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. They were married in Nov. 1949. Nancy was a true partner to Ross, helping him as he climbed the corporate ladder at SWBTC. Nancy loved to entertain, so she hosted many events that included Ross’ business colleagues. Nancy cheerfully packed up and moved each time Ross received a promotion and transfer to a new city. Ross and Nancy had 4 children, Ross Jr., John, Suzanne, and Cheryl. Ross and Nancy were never happier than when they were celebrating Christmas with their children. Nancy was devoted all of her life to her family, especially her children. She gave all of her family unconditional love and constant moral support.
Ross and Nancy believed in supporting their community in every city in which they lived. Nancy volunteered for PTAs, churches, fine art leagues, and the American Cancer Society. When Ross retired, they moved to Irving as Nancy considered Irving her hometown. Ross was on the board of the Irving Hospital and they both had fun attending fundraisers to benefit that hospital. They moved from Irving to Temple when Ross’ health began to fail so that they could be close to their youngest daughter whose husband was a physician at BS&W. Ross died in 2012. Nancy remarried in 2013 a nice widower named Forrest Scott. They were married for 3 years before he passed way in 2016.
Nancy’s greatest gifts to others were her happy nature, beautiful smile, and genuine interest in their lives. She treated everyone she met with courtesy and respect. She asked them about their lives, jobs, and children. Nancy was bedridden the last 8 months of her life. She never complained. Nancy continued to show her love to her family as much as possible using her favorite tool – the telephone. Nancy told her family she was ready to join her husband, Ross, and son, John, who died in 2008, in Heaven. They are together again.
Those family members missing her are: Ross H. Spicer, Jr., his daughter Abigail, Kathy Spicer (John’s wife), their daughters Kelly Spicer Bennett (Kevin), Kimberly Spicer (Jody), Suzanne de Larios (Pat), their daughters Emily de Larios (Joe), Alicia de Larios, and Cheryl Hutchinson (Lewis) their daughter Grace Hutchinson and son Paul Hutchinson, plus 4 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid the family had a private graveside ceremony on Aug. 21. at Merrell Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. There is a memory page on their website for Nancy.
If you wish, please consider remembering Nancy with a donation to the Irving Healthcare Foundation – Canine Companions. This organization raises and trains service dogs that help the elderly, veterans and the disabled. Go to www.healthyirving.org use the donate link or one can mail a check to: Irving Healthcare Foundation 1901 N. MacArthur Blvd. Irving, TX 75063. Please put Nancy Spicer in the memo section and they will be sure to use the funds for the service dog program. The Spicer family thanks you.
Paid Obituary