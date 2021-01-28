Services for Garland E. Schiller, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Ocker Brethren Church Cemetery in Zabcikville.
Mr. Schiller died Thursday, Jan. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born June 10, 1925, in Cameron. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1942. He served in the Marines from 1943 to 1946. He married Evelyn Joyce Oswald on July 5, 1952. He worked as a clerk for the Santa Fe Railroad until his retirement. He was a member of Ocker Brethren Church, the SPJST and American Legion Post No. 9 in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Betty Schiller Tarver.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Polasek, Theresa Brown and Barbara Schiller; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ocker Brethren Church, or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.