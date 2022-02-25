Ricky D. Thomas
Ricky D. Thomas, 58, of Rosebud, died Monday, February 21, 2022, in a Cameron Nursing Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Charles Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Thomas was born August 20, 1963, to the late Betty J. Thomas. He lived in Rosebud most of his life before relocating to Cameron with his brother Barry. He attended Rosebud-Lott Public Schools. He accepted Christ at an early age.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one sister, Twilot.
He is survived by one brother, Barry Thomas and wife Michele of Cameron, and one sister, Alice Smith of Temple.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at the funeral home.
