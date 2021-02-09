Emery Kertesz III
Emery Kertesz III, age 64 of Nolanville, passed away on Friday, January 29th 2021 at Noon. Son of the late Emery P. Kertesz Jr. And Clare Kertesz of Pennsylvania. He was a sincere man of principle who lived a life of honor, dedication and gratitude. A beloved and devoted husband, he and his wife Sheila shared 44 years of true love, respect and admiration for one another. He exemplified everything it means to be a father and grandfather. He was compassionate, caring and gave every fiber of his being without question to his family. He loved them profoundly and dearly. As a young man he proudly served his country in the United States Army for 4 years. His fellow soldiers and commanding officers often referred to him as an outstanding individual, one who showed superior skill as a marksman and as a leader. Emery had a sharp and inspired mind. He passionately studied science, engineering, history, art, design and above all music. Music captured his spirit. He was a masterful guitarist who refused to accept anything but the best from himself when he played just as he did in every other aspect of his life. Emery was a founding member of the Leon River Band in Belton Texas and found true joy among his friends on stage. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of the congregation at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, TX. In his later years he achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot, finding freedom among the clouds and conquering his final frontier. He was a calculated businessman, inventor, soldier, athlete, musician, artist, mentor, friend, cousin, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, husband and a truly great man who let his actions speak louder than words ever could. Emery will be missed and remembered for generations to come.
He is survived by his wife Sheila N. Kertesz; His sons Emery Joseph Kertesz IV; Austin James Kertesz and His wife Arielle Kertesz and their children Graham, Georgia & Gretchen; His Sisters Kati Kertesz; Liz and her Husband Tom Sciassi; Mary and Her husband Dave Blessing; His Brother Raymond Kertesz and Wife Lori; Dozens of extended family members and friends whose lives were affected beyond measure by his example.
Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton Texas at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 10th 2021, followed by burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen Texas at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers Donations may be made in his name to The Vasculitis Foundation.
https://www.vasculitisfoundation.org/donate/
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary