Kathryn Genevieve Martin
Graveside services for Kathryn Genevieve Martin, 93 of Belton will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Val Verde Cemetery with Derrell Thompson and Larry Givens officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, from 10:00 – 11:30 AM before the service on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mrs. Martin died Saturday, January 4, 2020 in a Belton nursing home.
Mrs. Martin was born October 12, 1926 in Milam County at Val Verde, the daughter of Bert B. and Nancy Amanda (Smith) Ray. She married Charles Edward Martin September 22, 1943 in Bell County. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Miller Heights Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband January 3, 2001.
Survivors include one daughter Pat Martin of Belton and one son Charles R. Martin of Belton; three grandchildren, Tony Hurd and wife Dawn of Plano, Shanna Kiphart and husband Kip of Cypress and Charles E. Martin of Parker, Colorado; three great-grand grandchildren Sgt. Dillion Hurd and wife Mariah of Hawaii, Kinley Kiphart and Carly Kiphart both of Cypress and one great-great grandchild A. J.; and many nieces and nephews including Bubba and Cathy Hill of Rogers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Music Ministry Fund.
