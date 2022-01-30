ROSEBUD — Services for Roy D. Miller, 89, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Travis with Paul A. Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Miller died Friday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 23, 193, in Berlin, Ohio, to Mahala Gingerich and David Miller Sr. He had lived in the Lott area since 1980. He married Nettie Miller on March 20, 1956. He worked as a baker and a painter. He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his wife; three sons, Allen Miller, Floyd Miller and Jerry Miller; a daughter, Laura Miller; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include six sons, Jamer Miller, D. Wade Miller and Josiah Miller, all of Lott, Omar Miller of Chilton, Dale Miller of Plain City, Ohio, and Lynn Miller of Sturgis, Mich.; a daughter, Mary Lantz of Lott; a brother, David Miller Jr. of Millersburg, Ohio; three sisters, Martha Raber and Esta Bontrager, both of Millersburg, and Amanda Troyer of Berlin; 32 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Faith Mennonite Fellowship.