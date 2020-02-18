Patricia Ann Schodlbauer
Patricia Ann Schodlbauer, known as “Patty”, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. She was born April 20th, 1954, in Aberdeen, Maryland, to Bruce and Anna Elizabeth Ervin.
She was a 1972 graduate of Belton High School graduating with honors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, 1st SG Richard A. Schodlbauer, United States Army Retired. She is the mother of two daughters, Shelley Juarez and Janna Esqueda, and has two son-in-laws, Filomeno Juarez Jr. and Orlando Esqueda, all of Temple. Her grandchildren include Alivia Claypool of Belton, Isabelle Torres of Temple, and Christian Esqueda-Germany of Morgans Point. She has one great-grandson, Grae Claypool, of Belton. Her siblings include Brenda Ervin Strealy of Burleson, Terrie Bay and Andrea Hoeff of Belton, Bruce Ervin of Temple, and Burt Ervin and Gail Moore of Gatesville.
Patty was the matriarch of the family. As a military wife, she made every place her family lived a home, complete with home cooked meals and baked goods for dessert.
She was a devoted mother, and wife. She was highly skilled in sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, and baking. She was also adept in breeding Biraman cats, and genealogy. Her cheesecakes were in high demand. She always put her family first, spoke her mind, and never lied. Patty was loved fiercely by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be 11 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home.
Please join us in honoring her memory and mourning her passing.
Paid Obituary