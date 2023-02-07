Rosa Valdez Hoag (Vargas)
Rosa Valdez Hoag, 78, of Troy Texas, passed away on February 2, 2023, at a local Temple hospital surrounded by her family at her side.
Her wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be on February 7, from 6pm to 8pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple recited by Lupe and Merced Solano.
Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, February 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Rosa was born on August 26, 1944 in Ben Arnold, Texas to Jesse and Dolores (Aranda) Valdez. She worked for USDA/NRCS for 27 years before retiring. She was a member of Saint Luke Catholic Church. She married Eric P. Hoag on January 8, 1993, in Temple, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Dolores Valdez, two brothers Joe Valdez and Ignacio Valdez, one sister Socorro Ramon, an infant son Roqelio Vargas, and an infant great-grandson John Marcus Vargas.
She is survived by her 8 children, George Vargas and wife Denise of Temple, TX. Ricky Vargas and wife Josie of Lockhart, TX. Victor Vargas and wife Imelda of Austin, TX. Delores Vargas of Killeen, TX. John Vargas and partner Michael of Houston, TX. Steven Vargas and husband Nate of Madison, WI. Joey Lujan and wife Cassie of Loraine, TX. Stephanie Vargas and husband Ray of West Point, MS. Stepdaughter Danielle Liscomb and Husband Blake of Hoxie, AK. 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
