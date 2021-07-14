ROCKDALE — Services for Donald Hampton McCoy, 60, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Casey Goetz officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. McCoy died Friday, July 9, at an Austin hospital.
He was born April 19, 1961, to Donald Claude McCoy and Marjorie Ann Johle McCoy Little. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1979 and he graduated from Texas State Technical Institution, where he studied diesel mechanics and welding. He lived in Fairfield for 32 years, where he worked for Luminant. He lived in Rockdale the past eight years. He also worked as an electrician for the city of Austin. He married Audrey Denise Lockwood on Aug. 5, 2016 in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Chasity Jensen of Carthage, Mo.; a son, Stephen McCoy of Waco; his mother of Rockdale; three stepdaughters, Shelby Dell of Rockdale, and Megan Dell and Maranda Dell, both of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Ron McCoy of Thorndale and John McCoy of Rockdale; a sister, Catherine McCoy of Humble; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.