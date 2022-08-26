BELTON — Services for Danny “Dan” Morales Anzaldua, 58, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Anzaldua died Tuesday, Aug. 23, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 24, 1963, in Morton to Gilbert Flores and Carlotta Morales Anzaldua. He married Elizabeth Martinez on Aug. 18, 1979, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Daniel Anzaldua of Belton; a daughter Candace Anzaldua of Belton; five brothers, Johnny Rodriguez of Little River, Andrew Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Eddie Anzaldua, Ruben Anzaldua Sr., and Pete Anzaldua, all of Belton; four sisters, Delma Anzaldua Lagunas of Belton, Dora Hernandez of Garland, and Sylvia Anzaldua and Rachel Anzaldua Cavtreras, both of Robstown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.