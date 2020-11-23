CAMERON — Services for Nicolas Perez, 83, of Gause will be 2 p.m. today at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Antonio Vasquez officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Mr. Perez died Sunday, Nov. 22, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Yuriria, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Castulo and Maria Huitron Perez. He worked in the agriculture industry.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Noemi Garza.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia Perez; a son, Juan Perez of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; six daughters, Estella Botello of Rosharon, Silvia Rodriguez and Sonia Vasquez, both of Florida, Angelina Rodriguez and Camelia Saravia, both of Houston, and Rosa Pena of Gause; 29 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.