CAMERON — Services for Earl M. Colley Jr., 86, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with Bishop Joe Vasquez officiating.
Burial will be in Rice Cemetery near Cameron.
Mr. Colley died Wednesday, Jan. 12, at his residence.
He was born May 1, 1935, in San Antonio to Earl M. and Ida Virginia McMillian Colley. He married Sherry Artz on Feb. 21, 1959, in Hawaii. He received his master’s degree in religious studies and theology from Incarnate Word College. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service. He then worked for Ingalls Ship Building as an engineer, then was a school teacher for St. Mary’s Catholic School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, St. John Bosco and Holy Cross High Schools. He was ordained July 16, 1988, serving as a deacon for 33 years.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; three daughters, Sheryl Anne Colley and Shannon Renee Colley O’Brien, both of Cameron, and Shelley Marie Colley Posey of Lake Hills; a son, Earl M. “Chip” Colley IV of Cameron; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church or to the Diaconiate Program at the Diocese of Austin.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.