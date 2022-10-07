ROCKDALE — Services for Jerry Dean “KO” Lucero, 52, of Rockdale will be 3 p.m., Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
ROCKDALE — Services for Jerry Dean “KO” Lucero, 52, of Rockdale will be 3 p.m., Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Lucero died Monday, Sept. 26, at a San Antonio Hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1970, to Patsy Lucero and Chon Montelongo Sr. in Amarillo. He attended Rockdale High School. He worked as an auto body shop detailer, a carpenter and artist.
Survivors include his father; a sister, Tamara Lucero Hernandez; and five brothers, Chon Montelongo Jr., Lupe Montelongo, Alonzo Montelongo, Rick Montelongo, and Anthony Montelongo.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.