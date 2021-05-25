No services are planned for Ronald Davis Grigsby, 85, of Belton.
Mr. Grigsby died April 19 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 28, 1936, to Logan Charles Grigsby and Helen Dorothy Davis. He received undergraduate degrees and a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma. He married Nancy Hampton Grigsby. He worked for Conoco Inc., Texas A&M University, the National Research Council of Canada in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the Department of Energy in Bartlesville, Okla. He founded Petromass. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Alpha Chi Sigma, the American Society for Testing and Materials, and the American Society of Mass Spectrometry.
Survivors include seven children, Lynn Frieda of London, Brian Grigsby and Jonathan Grigsby, both of Austin, Debra Bechtel of Castle Rock, Colo., David Grigsby of Tulsa, Okla., Steven Grigsby of Burnet and Sara Gallegos of Belton; and 18 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.