Services for Lillian Marie Conner Baird, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Baird died Friday, Feb. 4, at her residence.
She was born March 7, 1930, in Althea to Kenneth and Thelma Conner. She married Cue Baird on May 30, 1946. She lived in Wichita Falls for 26 years. She moved to Temple in 1973. She was a homemaker and worked with her husband at Baird Hardware. She retired in 1993. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Phillip Baird.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Baird of Temple; a daughter, Janice Maag of Archer County; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.