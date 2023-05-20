CAMERON — Services for Helen Smith Galvan, 78, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Galvan died Thursday, May 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 23, 1945, in Milam County to George Washington and Tress Lopez Smith. She married Ernest Galvan. She was a homemaker. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant for several years.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Floyd Ray Smith and Cecil Paul Aguirre.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; four sons, Michael Galvan of Belton, Ernest Galvan Jr. and Jamie Galvan, both of Cameron; and Jonathan Keith Galvan of Little River-Academy; three daughters, Deborah Reyes and Patsy Rothe, both of Cameron, and Gloria Taylor of Burleson; a brother, Horace Smith of Cameron; three sisters, Beatrice Owens of Lubbock, Louise Garcia of Surprise, Ariz., and Tress Arbaugh of Hearne; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.