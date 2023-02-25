No services are planned for Kathy Sue Lemmons, 67, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Kathy Sue Lemmons, 67, of Temple.
Mrs. Lemmons died Sunday, Feb. 19, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 21, 1955, to Kenneth and Mary Ruth Sain Curry. She and her family moved to the Belton area in 1963. She attended Belton schools. She married Bernie Lemmons in 1976. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Nolan Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Roy Lemmons of Belton; her mother; two sisters, Dixie Frazier of Belton and Marylee Farrell of Temple; two brothers, Buck Curry and Bobby Owen, both of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.