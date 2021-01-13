CAMERON — Services for Stephanie Marie Ramon, 47, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Ramon died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 6, 1973, in Waco. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her mother, Evangelina Lara Maldonado of Cameron; her father, Pedro Ramon of Rockdale; two sisters, Cindy Llanos and Ann Marie Shesler, both of Cameron; and two stepbrothers, Roland Maldonado and Tony Maldonado, both of Temple.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.