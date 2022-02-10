Services for Elaine Barner Steverson, 58, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Steverson died Thursday, Jan. 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 13, 1963, in Bracey, Va., to Kenny and Annie Barner. She graduated from high school in Virginia. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Central Texas College in Killeen. She served in the U.S. Army. She was a member of Word of Knowledge Ministries in Killeen. She worked as a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines for 10 years. She also worked as a social worker for Dallas-Fort Worth CPS and as a substitute teacher for Cedar Hill ISD.
Survivors include a daughter, LaNesha Steverson of Killeen; six brothers, Robert Barner of Temple, Raymond Barner of Wilmington, Del., Gene Barber of Oak Harbor, Wash., Victor Barber of Tacoma, Wash., James Barner of LaCrosse, Va., and William Barner of Blackstone, Va.; three sisters, Pamela Godsborough of Dover, Del., Bertha Barner of South Hill, Va., and Helen Barner of New York; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.