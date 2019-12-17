Services for retired Col. Sam W. Floca Jr., 78, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church of Temple.
A burial service will follow at the Floca Memorial Pavilion at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Floca died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at an Austin care center.
He was born July 30, 1941, in Temple to Marguerite McKay and Sam W. Floca Sr. He served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel. He was a member of First Christian Church of Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy Heidel of Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rev. Dr. A.W. Watkins Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 8045, Montgomergy, AL 36109; or www.revdrawwatkins.org.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.